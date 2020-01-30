Meetings
13:44 Perry Barr Thu 30 January 2020
- 275m
- D4
- 1st £69, Others £33 Race Total £234
Final Result
Winning time:16.76sOff time:13:44:19
1st
2
Young Totsi3/1
Split: Time: 16.76s
T: W RussellEP,MidRls,ALed
2nd
½
5
Rollaway Bailey7/2
Split: Time: 16.80s
T: N M SlowleyEP,W,ChlRnIn
3rd
1 ¼
3
Kilara Justin2/1
Split: Time: 16.90s
T: J H SmithEP,Mid
4th
2 ¾
1
Strong Spirit5/1
Split: Time: 17.12s
T: C A EvansEP,Rls
5th
hd
6
Lisatunny Bird10/1
Split: Time: 17.14s
T: C A EvansWide,ClrRun
6th
4 ¼
4
Parkers Girl4/1
Split: Time: 17.48s
T: J R HallVSAw,StbStt
Race Details
- Winning TrainerW Russell
- Winning Time16.76s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 1 ¼, 2 ¾, hd, 4 ¼
- Off Time13:44:19
- Forecast£18.78
- Tricast£38.61
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:25 Vincennes
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.