Meetings
13:27 Perry Barr Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A6
- 1st £69, Others £33 Race Total £234
Final Result
Winning time:29.21sOff time:13:27:28
1st
1
Dandy Lady9/2
Split: 3.67Time: 29.21s
T: P NaylorEP,Rls,SnLed
2nd
3 ¼
6
Shortwood Elle9/4
Split: 3.86Time: 29.47s
T: J R HallVSAw,VW2,RanOnWell
3rd
sh
2
Dream On Lass5/2
Split: 3.66Time: 29.48s
T: K E HumphreysEP,RlsMid,Chl-3
4th
sh
3
Tornaroy Tigg4/1
Split: 3.75Time: 29.49s
T: N P Ralph JnrEP,Mid,ClrRun
5th
1 ½
5
Followthe Bryn6/1
Split: 3.72Time: 29.61s
T: S W DeakinEP,MidWide,HandyTo3
6th
2 ½
4
Skipping Paty4/1
Split: 3.78Time: 29.81s
T: J H SmithMid,FcdCk1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Naylor
- Winning Time29.21s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ¼, sh, sh, 1 ½, 2 ½
- Off Time13:27:28
- Forecast£21.36
- Tricast£50.95
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:25 Vincennes
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.