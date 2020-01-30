Meetings
12:11 Perry Barr Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A4
- 1st £72, Others £33 Race Total £237
Final Result
Winning time:28.92sOff time:12:14:11
1st
4
Clonleigh Tori7/2
Split: 3.63Time: 28.92s
T: D WeldingEP,Mid,ALed
2nd
3 ½
6
Moanteen Tyson7/2
Split: 3.68Time: 29.20s
T: J R HallSAw,EP,W,AHandy
3rd
½
5
Lets Dance Betty8/1
Split: 3.71Time: 29.24s
T: P M HollandMidWide,ClrRun
4th
2 ¾
1
Totos Harbour3/1
Split: 3.78Time: 29.46s
T: K E HumphreysVSAw,MvdOff&Bmp2
5th
9 ¼
3
Whizzing Jenny5/2
Split: 3.76Time: 30.20s
T: N P Ralph JnrSAw,Mid,Blk2
6th
dis
2
Longacres Brae9/2
Split: 3.72Time:
T: P J DooceyMid,Bmp&Fell2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Welding
- Winning Time28.92s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ½, ½, 2 ¾, 9 ¼, dis
- Off Time12:14:11
- Forecast£19.59
- Tricast£83.86
