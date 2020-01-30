Meetings
11:11 Perry Barr Thu 30 January 2020
- 275m
- D4
- 1st £69, Others £33 Race Total £234
Final Result
Winning time:17.00sOff time:11:13:35
1st
3
Sing The Blues7/2
Split: Time: 17.00s
T: C A EvansSAw,EP,MidWide,Led2
2nd
1 ½
6
Fleet Admiral5/2
Split: Time: 17.12s
T: J A DanaharEP,MidWide,Led-2
3rd
1
2
Colininspires3/1
Split: Time: 17.20s
T: C A EvansSAw,EP,RlsMid,Crd1
4th
3
1
Roseville Holly6/1
Split: Time: 17.44s
T: S A AvelineEP,Rls,FcdCk&Crd1
5th
3 ¼
5
Left Is Good12/1
Split: Time: 17.70s
T: S W DeakinMidWide,FcdCkRnUp
6th
½
4
Quivers Risk3/1
Split: Time: 17.74s
T: S W DeakinMid,Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerC A Evans
- Winning Time17.00s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, 1, 3, 3 ¼, ½
- Off Time11:13:35
- Forecast£15.68
- Tricast£37.25
