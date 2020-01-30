Meetings
20:59 Newcastle Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A6
- 1st £125, Others £35 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:29.62sOff time:20:59:32
1st
4
Formel Jet5/4
Split: 4.78Time: 29.62s
T: J J FenwickLdRnUp,DrwClear
2nd
7 ¼
1
Mill Brianna4/1
Split: 4.91Time: 30.21s
T: K A MacariFcdTCk3,RanOn
3rd
sh
2
Target Tweed6/1
Split: 4.82Time: 30.22s
T: H BurtonCrowded1
4th
2
5
Blackhouse Luigi8/1
Split: 4.93Time: 30.38s
T: S RaySAw,Crd3& 3/4
5th
sh
6
Alnwick Magic11/4
Split: 4.87Time: 30.39s
T: A HarrisonBumped3
6th
2 ¼
3
Kenzie Mac6/1
Split: 4.81Time: 30.56s
T: H BurtonCrd1,BBmp3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ J Fenwick
- Winning Time29.62s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances7 ¼, sh, 2, sh, 2 ¼
- Off Time20:59:32
- Forecast£8.16
- Tricast£26.94
