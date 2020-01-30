Meetings
20:44 Newcastle Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A4
- 1st £131, Others £35 Race Total £306
Final Result
Winning time:29.34sOff time:20:44:23
1st
6
Alnwick Tia5/1
Split: 4.71Time: 29.34s
T: A HarrisonWide,LedNearLine
2nd
nk
4
Ashbank Hawk4/1
Split: 4.69Time: 29.37s
T: H BurtonLed4ToNearLine
3rd
nk
3
Kenedy4/1
Split: 4.68Time: 29.40s
T: J J FenwickLdRnUpTo4
4th
sh
5
Floss3/1
Split: 4.85Time: 29.41s
T: D CalvertSAw,Bumped2
5th
1 ½
1
Ruling Melody6/1
Split: 4.78Time: 29.54s
T: P SinglewoodClearRun
6th
2
2
Kilshannig Joey2/1
Split: 4.84Time: 29.71s
T: S CaileFcdTCk3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA Harrison
- Winning Time29.34s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, nk, sh, 1 ½, 2
- Off Time20:44:23
- Forecast£33.56
- Tricast£109.21
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:25 Vincennes
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.