Meetings
19:57 Newcastle Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A2
- 1st £137, Others £35 Race Total £312
Final Result
Winning time:29.00sOff time:19:57:20
1st
2
Honey Crystal6/4
Split: 4.79Time: 29.00s
T: A HarrisonCrowdedStart,Led2
2nd
5 ½
5
Droopys Heron5/2
Split: 4.65Time: 29.45s
T: J J FenwickLedTo2,Crowded1
3rd
1 ¼
1
Supa Moana8/1
Split: 4.7Time: 29.55s
T: J J FenwickCrowded1,ForcedTCk3
4th
5 ¼
6
Swift Lavender4/1
Split: 4.74Time: 29.98s
T: G CarmichaelVeryBadlyBaulked1
5th
dis
3
Lisas Lovely5/1
Split: 4.68Time:
T: H BurtonQAw,KnockedOver1,(ReQul)
6th
DNF
4
A Bit Of Chaos9/2
Split: 4.74Time:
T: S RayKnockedOver1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA Harrison
- Winning Time29.00s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances5 ½, 1 ¼, 5 ¼, dis, DNF
- Off Time19:57:20
- Forecast£6.89
- Tricast£26.58
