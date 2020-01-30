Meetings
18:39 Newcastle Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £128, Others £35 Race Total £303
Final Result
Winning time:29.48sOff time:18:39:11
1st
6
A Bit Of Neville3/1
Split: 4.75Time: 29.48s
T: S RayWide,LedNearLine
2nd
¾
3
Alnwick Lexie9/2
Split: 4.58Time: 29.54s
T: A HarrisonQAw,LedToNearLine
3rd
hd
1
Cerberus Jules3/1
Split: 4.73Time: 29.56s
T: J F McgeeCrowded1&3
4th
hd
2
Prestbury Bay3/1
Split: 4.72Time: 29.58s
T: H BurtonBumped1
5th
sh
4
Saint Eagle7/2
Split: 4.77Time: 29.59s
T: D CalvertRanOnLate
6th
hd
5
Alnwick Terry12/1
Split: 4.84Time: 29.61s
T: A HarrisonSlowAway,RanOnLate
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Ray
- Winning Time29.48s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, hd, hd, sh, hd
- Off Time18:39:11
- Forecast£19.25
- Tricast£49.26
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:25 Vincennes
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.