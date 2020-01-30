Meetings
18:22 Newcastle Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A3
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £308
Final Result
Winning time:29.68sOff time:18:22:10
1st
1
Crooks Gooch3/1
Split: 4.91Time: 29.68s
T: S CaileSAway,LedRnIn
2nd
¾
6
Jumeirah Bruno5/1
Split: 4.73Time: 29.74s
T: D CalvertBmp1,RanOn
3rd
sh
4
Russmur Loch9/2
Split: 4.71Time: 29.75s
T: S RayAlwaysHandy
4th
sh
5
Mill Gio4/1
Split: 4.74Time: 29.76s
T: K A MacariCrowded1
5th
sh
3
Killavarrig Brae3/1
Split: 4.73Time: 29.77s
T: G CarmichaelLed1ToRnIn
6th
dis
2
Hollylake Fly3/1
Split: 5.07Time:
T: A HarrisonCkRnUp
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Caile
- Winning Time29.68s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, sh, sh, sh, dis
- Off Time18:22:10
- Forecast£22.02
- Tricast£74.05
