Meetings
22:00 Monmore Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A2
- 1st £175, 2nd £60, Others £50 Race Total £435
Final Result
Winning time:28.56sOff time:22:01:16
1st
4
Sycamore Boy7/4
Split: 4.55Time: 28.56s
T: K R HuttonCrdStart,LedNearLine
2nd
nk
2
Runninta Luvya6/4
Split: 4.43Time: 28.59s
T: K R HuttonQAw,RlsTMid,LdTNearLn
3rd
3 ¾
5
Toss The Coin12/1
Split: 4.58Time: 28.90s
T: J E MeekWide,EveryChance
4th
sh
1
Dower Rory3/1
Split: 4.66Time: 28.91s
T: A J DunnMsdBrk,Rls,FcdTCk4
5th
1 ¾
3
Her Crazy Man8/1
Split: 4.68Time: 29.04s
T: P A SallisSlowAw,CrdStart
6th
5
6
Stalowa Sylwia7/1
Split: 4.49Time: 29.45s
T: P SlaterWide,ClearRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK R Hutton
- Winning Time28.56s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, 3 ¾, sh, 1 ¾, 5
- Off Time22:01:16
- Forecast£5.65
- Tricast£24.96
