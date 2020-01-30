Meetings
21:47 Monmore Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A9
- 1st £105, 2nd £40, Others £40 Race Total £305
Final Result
Winning time:29.79sOff time:21:48:02
1st
6
Fabulous Degree5/1
Split: 4.46Time: 29.79s
T: P SlaterQAw,Wide,CameAgain
2nd
sh
3
Mayo Deli5/2
Split: 4.51Time: 29.80s
T: P A CurtinEP,ChallengedTh'out
3rd
3 ¾
1
Moritz9/4
Split: 4.57Time: 30.09s
T: A J DunnEveryChance
4th
¾
5
Demis Dasher2/1
Split: 4.69Time: 30.15s
T: P C WhiteSlowAw,Middle
5th
2
4
Rathduff Jolene9/2
Split: 4.61Time: 30.32s
T: P SlaterMissedBreak,ClrRun
Non Runners
2
Expert Eye
Split: Time:
T: P C White
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Slater
- Winning Time29.79s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, 3 ¾, ¾, 2
- Off Time21:48:02
- Forecast£24.48
- Tricast£0.00
