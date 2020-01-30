Meetings
20:57 Monmore Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A2
- 1st £175, 2nd £60, Others £50 Race Total £435
Final Result
Winning time:28.39sOff time:20:57:57
1st
3
Greenhill Jack3/1
Split: 4.44Time: 28.39s
T: K BillinghamQAw,Crd1,Led3,RanOn
2nd
4 ½
2
Climate Change9/4
Split: 4.5Time: 28.74s
T: L FieldEP,Crd&Led1To3
3rd
1 ¾
4
Union Maid4/1
Split: 4.58Time: 28.88s
T: K R HuttonMsdBreak,Middle
4th
nk
1
Master Driven9/2
Split: 4.5Time: 28.91s
T: K BillinghamEP,Rails,EveryChance
5th
3 ½
5
Jacko Boy5/1
Split: 4.54Time: 29.18s
T: J E MeekSlowAw,Wide
6th
dis
6
Forest Beaux5/1
Split: 4.45Time:
T: K R HuttonWide,Checked3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Billingham
- Winning Time28.39s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ½, 1 ¾, nk, 3 ½, dis
- Off Time20:57:57
- Forecast£11.76
- Tricast£32.58
