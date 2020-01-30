Meetings
20:11 Monmore Thu 30 January 2020
- 264m
- D1
- 1st £175, 2nd £60, Others £50 Race Total £435
Final Result
Winning time:15.45sOff time:20:11:59
1st
1
Mydras Tipp3/1
Split: Time: 15.45s
T: J B ThompsonEP,Rails,LdNearLine
2nd
sh
6
Ardera Jade6/1
Split: Time: 15.46s
T: P I CowdrillEP,Wide,Led1TNearLn
3rd
1 ¼
2
Norvillman3/1
Split: Time: 15.55s
T: K R HuttonMsdBreak,Rls,Crowded1
4th
¾
3
Ive Got Gears9/4
Split: Time: 15.61s
T: K R HuttonMsdBrk,Crd&FcdTCk1
5th
sh
4
Whittle Vic6/1
Split: Time: 15.62s
T: K BillinghamCrowded1
6th
nk
5
Treanmanagh Boss4/1
Split: Time: 15.65s
T: P A CurtinQAw,Wide,EveryChance
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ B Thompson
- Winning Time15.45s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, 1 ¼, ¾, sh, nk
- Off Time20:11:59
- Forecast£26.07
- Tricast£72.30
