Meetings
19:38 Monmore Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £120, 2nd £50, Others £40 Race Total £330
Final Result
Winning time:28.71sOff time:19:39:10
1st
1
Garlyn Felix8/1
Split: 4.48Time: 28.71s
T: P SlaterQAw,Rails,AlwaysLd
2nd
2 ¾
5
Waikiki Steve9/2
Split: 4.42Time: 28.93s
T: J B ThompsonEP,Wide,EveryChance
3rd
2 ½
2
Ryves Vicky9/4
Split: 4.54Time: 29.12s
T: P C WhiteCrowded1
4th
1
6
Hasskona Harry6/4
Split: 4.56Time: 29.21s
T: P A SallisSlowAw,Wide
5th
1 ¾
3
Elderberry Simba7/1
Split: 4.54Time: 29.34s
T: P I CowdrillMsdBreak,Crowded1
6th
nk
4
Heavens Spooks6/1
Split: 4.52Time: 29.37s
T: P C WhiteCrowded1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Slater
- Winning Time28.71s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¾, 2 ½, 1, 1 ¾, nk
- Off Time19:39:10
- Forecast£65.00
- Tricast£163.39
