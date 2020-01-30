Meetings
18:33 Monmore Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A3
- 1st £160, 2nd £50, Others £50 Race Total £410
Final Result
Winning time:28.86sOff time:18:34:25
1st
1
Barntick Ruby7/2
Split: 4.61Time: 28.86s
T: P I CowdrillMsdBrk,Crd1&3,RanOn
2nd
sh
2
Greenhill Dee3/1
Split: 4.74Time: 28.87s
T: K BillinghamVerySlowAw,FinWell
3rd
1 ¼
4
No Show Joe7/2
Split: 4.48Time: 28.94s
T: P SlaterQuickAw,Crowded3
4th
¾
3
Kilaharry Bolt5/2
Split: 4.49Time: 29.00s
T: C S FeredayEP,Led1ToRnIn
5th
1
5
The Way It Is7/1
Split: 4.48Time: 29.08s
T: P A CurtinEP,Wide,EveryChance
6th
dis
6
Ozzy Ozzy Ozzy5/1
Split: 4.54Time:
T: J B ThompsonCrd1,Ck 1/4,Faded
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP I Cowdrill
- Winning Time28.86s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, 1 ¼, ¾, 1, dis
- Off Time18:34:25
- Forecast£15.03
- Tricast£41.77
