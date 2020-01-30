Meetings
19:33 Hove Thu 30 January 2020
- 500m
- A11
- 1st £105, Others £45 Race Total £330
Final Result
Winning time:30.95sOff time:20:01:40
1st
6
Lully Girl9/4
Split: 3.92Time: 30.95s
T: A J TaylorBlkWide1,DispLdFr4
2nd
nk
5
Handbag Hannah7/2
Split: 3.78Time: 30.98s
T: A J TaylorQAw,DispLeadFrom2
3rd
4 ¼
2
Mercury Jude5/1
Split: 3.88Time: 31.32s
T: D D KnightMidToRls,Crd2&RnIn
4th
hd
1
Insane Doom7/2
Split: 3.84Time: 31.34s
T: G AndreasRailed,DispLd1To 3/4
5th
½
4
Yasoo Lucy9/2
Split: 3.89Time: 31.38s
T: G AndreasMiddle,Baulked1
6th
7 ½
3
Fletchwood Molly4/1
Split: 3.84Time: 31.97s
T: A R KeppieMiddle,Baulked1&2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA J Taylor
- Winning Time30.95s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, 4 ¼, hd, ½, 7 ½
- Off Time20:01:40
- Forecast£11.26
- Tricast£36.93
