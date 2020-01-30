Meetings
18:27 Hove Thu 30 January 2020
- 500m
- A9
- 1st £120, Others £45 Race Total £345
Final Result
Winning time:30.26sOff time:19:09:31
1st
5
Yassoo Spike5/2
Split: 3.68Time: 30.26s
T: G AndreasEarlyPace,Led2
2nd
1 ¼
1
Snooze Ya Lose3/1
Split: 3.76Time: 30.36s
T: J J HeathSAw,Crd 3/4,AHandy
3rd
1 ½
3
Forge Lass5/2
Split: 3.82Time: 30.49s
T: S MaplesdenMiddle,ClearRun
4th
5
2
Waikiki Suzy8/1
Split: 3.82Time: 30.89s
T: A R KeppieSlowAway,Crowded3
5th
sh
4
Midsummer Marnie4/1
Split: 3.67Time: 30.90s
T: M C B CollinsQAw,Middle,LedTo2
6th
nk
6
Northwest May8/1
Split: 3.77Time: 30.93s
T: M C B CollinsWide,Baulked4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG Andreas
- Winning Time30.26s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 1 ½, 5, sh, nk
- Off Time19:09:31
- Forecast£12.71
- Tricast£27.03
