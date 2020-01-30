Meetings
13:39 Henlow Thu 30 January 2020
- 460m
- A8
- 1st £110, Others £40 Race Total £310
Final Result
Winning time:28.08sOff time:13:40:27
1st
1
Savana Eden9/4
Split: 3.85Time: 28.08s
T: G A PayneEP,Ld1
2nd
3 ½
4
Fieldview Jonny4/1
Split: 3.91Time: 28.35s
T: T J NevinRanOn
3rd
3
2
Adageo Zoomer5/1
Split: 4.09Time: 28.58s
T: M A WallisVSAw,BmpRnUp,RanOn
4th
6 ½
6
Pearl Jezabelle5/1
Split: 3.82Time: 29.09s
T: K C RobinsEP,LdT1
5th
sh
3
Lees Bella9/4
Split: 3.97Time: 29.10s
T: J J GornallBmpRnUp
6th
1 ½
5
Silverview Dizzy8/1
Split: 3.88Time: 29.22s
T: T TungattCrd2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG A Payne
- Winning Time28.08s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ½, 3, 6 ½, sh, 1 ½
- Off Time13:40:27
- Forecast£13.54
- Tricast£43.68
