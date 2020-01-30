Meetings
12:24 Henlow Thu 30 January 2020
- 460m
- A5
- 1st £125, Others £40 Race Total £325
Final Result
Winning time:27.65sOff time:12:24:30
1st
4
Money Box7/1
Split: 3.77Time: 27.65s
T: S J RaynerQAw,WnWll
2nd
2 ¼
5
Blackrose Serena6/4
Split: 3.83Time: 27.83s
T: E J CantillonCrd 1/2,RanOn
3rd
2
6
Indigo Blue9/2
Split: 3.78Time: 28.00s
T: M E WestwoodEP,Crd 1/2,Styd
4th
3 ¼
3
Camp Sophie5/1
Split: 3.89Time: 28.26s
T: P TsirigotisCrd1,RanOn
5th
1 ½
2
Stay Later3/1
Split: 3.86Time: 28.37s
T: G E ElwellCrd1
6th
2 ¾
1
Ballymac Memory8/1
Split: 3.88Time: 28.58s
T: T J NevinCrd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS J Rayner
- Winning Time27.65s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, 2, 3 ¼, 1 ½, 2 ¾
- Off Time12:24:30
- Forecast£24.89
- Tricast£72.94
