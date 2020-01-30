Meetings
15:02 Crayford Thu 30 January 2020
- 540m
- S4
- 1st £140, 2nd £50, Others £40 Race Total £350
Final Result
Winning time:34.16sOff time:15:02:40
1st
4
Blamethevino2/1
Split: 13.12Time: 34.16s
T: G A DebenhamEP,2ndFrom1-Ld4
2nd
4 ½
5
Harbour Lady6/1
Split: 13.19Time: 34.52s
T: D W LeeCrd1,2ndFr5
3rd
sh
6
Auntie Zena5/2
Split: 13.07Time: 34.53s
T: K M O'flahertyEP,SnLdTo4
4th
1 ½
1
Buttermilk9/2
Split: 13.37Time: 34.65s
T: J W ReynoldsMsdBrk,Crd1
5th
5 ½
3
Firminos Class9/2
Split: 13.73Time: 35.09s
T: N F CarterSAw,Crd1,Bmp2
6th
8
2
Slowlane Queen6/1
Split: 13.87Time: 35.73s
T: T M LeversMid&Crd&Ck1,Crd2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG A Debenham
- Winning Time34.16s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ½, sh, 1 ½, 5 ½, 8
- Off Time15:02:40
- Forecast£15.96
- Tricast£36.89
