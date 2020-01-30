Meetings
13:31 Central Park Thu 30 January 2020
- 480m
- A1
- 1st £200, Others £50 Race Total £450
Final Result
Winning time:29.24sOff time:13:33:04
1st
3
Melodys Secret4/5
Split: 3.23Time: 29.24s
T: S MavriasQAw,SnLd
2nd
1
1
Kilara Paddy5/2
Split: 3.33Time: 29.32s
T: S MavriasEP,Rls,RanOn
3rd
1 ½
2
Foxwood Boom5/1
Split: 3.32Time: 29.44s
T: M N FenwickEP,Bmp1
4th
2 ¼
4
Tomb Raider16/1
Split: 3.47Time: 29.62s
T: A M P CollettSAw,Mid
5th
3 ¼
6
Roxholme Diamond8/1
Split: 3.36Time: 29.89s
T: M N FenwickEP,Wide
6th
nk
5
Lissycasey Dot10/1
Split: 3.47Time: 29.92s
T: A M P CollettSAw,Wide
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Mavrias
- Winning Time29.24s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, 1 ½, 2 ¼, 3 ¼, nk
- Off Time13:33:04
- Forecast£3.68
- Tricast£7.82
