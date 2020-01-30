Meetings
11:46 Central Park Thu 30 January 2020
- 265m
- D3
- 1st £100, Others £38 Race Total £290
Final Result
Winning time:17.08sOff time:11:47:04
1st
1
Dardis Jack7/1
Split: Time: 17.08s
T: D K HurlockEP,Ld1
2nd
½
2
View Discovery14/1
Split: Time: 17.13s
T: M MavriasQAw,EvCh
3rd
¾
3
Our Unique Polly6/1
Split: Time: 17.18s
T: M MavriasCrd2
4th
sh
4
Madabout Lucky5/4
Split: Time: 17.19s
T: B D O'sullivanEP,Crd2
5th
¾
6
Horseleap Prince3/1
Split: Time: 17.25s
T: D K HurlockSAw,Wide
6th
2 ¼
5
Rattling Spark3/1
Split: Time: 17.44s
T: M N FenwickEvCh
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD K Hurlock
- Winning Time17.08s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, ¾, sh, ¾, 2 ¼
- Off Time11:47:04
- Forecast£74.72
- Tricast£312.14
