12:26 Kinsley Tue 28 January 2020
- 462m
- A2
- 1st £105, Others £32 Race Total £265
Final Result
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ G Hurst
- Winning Time28.09s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, nk, 3, 2 ½, 1 ½
- Off Time12:26:21
- Forecast£24.29
- Tricast£78.34
