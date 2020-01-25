Meetings

20:03 Pelaw Grange Sat 25 January 2020

  • 245m
  • D4
  • 1st £55, Others £20 Race Total £155

Final Result

Winning time:15.07sOff time:20:03:16
1st
6
Evolution Tiara4/5
Split: Time: 15.07s
T: R GreyEP,W,LedFrom1
2nd
½
2
Windy Cassilero3/1
Split: Time: 15.12s
T: K A KennedyQAw,LedTo1
3rd
3 ¾
1
Dance Hayley3/1
Split: Time: 15.41s
T: K BlackbirdSlowAw,RanOn
4th
1
3
Snug Monroe6/1
Split: Time: 15.49s
T: R ThompsonMiddle,ClearRun
5th
1
4
Strategic Trio11/1
Split: Time: 15.58s
T: K A KennedyEarlyPace,Middle
6th
1
5
Rys Diva7/2
Split: Time: 15.65s
T: K BlackbirdLckEP,MidToWide

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerR Grey
  • Winning Time15.07s
  • Runners6 ran
  • Distances½, 3 ¾, 1, 1, 1
  • Off Time20:03:16
  • Forecast£0.00
  • Tricast£0.00

