My first selection this weekend runs in the 2011 on Friday night. The main two in the race are Patrick Guilfoyle's Explosive Boy and Magical Cuba.

Both managed to win last week and both will be expected to be bang there at the finish again, with preference for the experienced Explosive Boy.

He missed the kick last week but showed plenty of determination to get up to win and if trapping better on this occasion, it will be his race to lose.

One Time Only, drawn on his immediate outside, is a pacey individual and will give him plenty to do around the opening two bends, but Explosive Boy can use the inside berth and should cruise into the next round.

My second selection on Friday runs in the 2104 and it's Trap 1 Kilgraney Sydney.

This dog was also a winner last week, when using the inside lane to best use and making all to win. Drawn in his favourite trap again, I expect him to use it to best advantage once more and come out on top.

Trap 6 Mustang Jet will be fancied by many, but he cuts the bend and as a result, will need luck in running.

Onto Saturday and my first selection runs at 2026, with Trap 5 Vincenzo getting the nod.

This dog lost nothing in defeat last week when finishing second after finding some early trouble. I expect him to strip fitter now and given he has gone faster in the past, he should be able to resume winning ways.

My final bet on Saturday comes at 2138 and it's Trap 4 Skywalker Cilla who rates the confident pick.

This experienced lady has been lightly raced this year, running twice at Thurles before returning to the Derby last week when looking in need of the run.

She won the Consolation Derby last year from this trap and if using that to her advantage again, will have a big chance.

Trap 1 Ballymac Finn is certainly a danger if trapping on terms, but the selection will come on for last week's run and should take some stopping.