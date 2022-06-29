Romford Friday night selections

19:36 – Trap 1 Courtney Girl

20:17 – Trap 1 Headford Lola

20:38 – Trap 2 Bubbly Simba

20:54 – Trap 3 Bubbly Dancer

Fright night action from Romford returns with a 13 race mixed programme and I have four selections, the first of those running at 19:36 which is Heat 1 of a maiden competition.

I like Trap 1, Courtney Girl who is a young and inexperienced lady who ran her first race last week when missing the kick from the traps but stayed on strongly to finish third, only beaten a length.

I expect her to trap much better on Friday and if doing so, think she can win.

My second selection runs at 20:17, a maiden stayers race over 575m, and I like Trap 1, Headford Lola who is an ultra-consistent lady with a win and a third in her last two starts.

She found some trouble the last day so has had excuses, so if she can avoid trouble this time, can go well.

Trap 2, Droopys Dimante would be the main rival with a win and a third from her last two starts, but Headford Lola has been staying on strongly over shorter so if she can see out the trip, I expect her to run well.

On to my third selection which runs at 20:38, with Trap 2, Bubbly Simba getting the vote.

This October, 20 dog started his career when winning his first race in Clonmel, since been sold to the UK, and has only had one race so far which was last week when he finished second, albeit beaten over six lengths after he moved inwards from traps.

Last time out winners Shady Belle, Storys Girl and Brennans Mick are all respected, but I am taking a chance on the youngster as I think he is open to the most improvement and could get his head in front.

And on to my final selection which runs at 20:54, a stayers final, where Trap 3, Bubbly Dancer is preferred having been hugely impressive on UK debut when trapping in front and running out an easy winner by over eight lengths.

She is the fastest dog in the line-up, so if she is wearing her trapping boots this race should be won at traps and it will be a case of catch me if you can for her opposition.

She makes strong appeal and I'm napping her up to win again.