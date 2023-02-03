Saturday greyhounds tips

11.24 – Trap 1 Jaytee Molly (Nap)

11.54 – Trap 2 Sweet Talker

12.39 – Trap 1 Coonough Crow

12.54 – Trap 1 Aayamza Magic

The first-round heats of the Golden Jacket at Crayford take place Saturday Morning with defending champion Bellmore Sally taking her place, but she hasn’t done much in recent starts so will need to recapture old form. I have four selections that can go well in the six heats.

First up in the second heat at 11.24 and I am siding with Trap 1 Jaytee Molly, an ex-Irish runner who managed to win on UK debut and was a decent second over course and distance when last seen. She is well drawn towards the inside and if using that to her advantage she certainly can be involved. Trap 3 Ragtime Honey and Trap 4 Bubbly Bluebelle have both won over the distance previously, but there is a lot to like about Jaytee Molly and I make her my Nap on the card.

My second selection runs at 11.54 which is heat threee and I am siding with Trap 2 Sweet Talker, who has been running well over shorter distances at Romford. He had a recent trial over course and distance which was decent and I suspect this dog will relish the step up in distance.

Heat 5 next and I like Trap 1 Coonough Crow, who is an interesting runner in this race. Another ex-Irish, he was very much eye-catching when running on strongly over shorter. He's recently trialled well, is well drawn on the inside and can make a winning UK debut. Trap 5 Silverspring Ria relished the distance and will be staying on stoutly to give the selection something to think about.

Finally at 12.54 it's Trap 1 Aayamza Magic who I like. He won the Essex Vase final at Romford last week so is in excellent form and looks sure to run another big race from what looks a good draw.