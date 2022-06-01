Greyhound Derby selections

Saturday

Heat 1 (6.35) – Kilkenny Santy (T3)

Heat 3 (7.10) – Signet Goofy (T5)

Heat 4 (7.30) – Singalong Sally (T2)

Heat 7 (8.26) – Ballinabola Ed (T5)

My first selection runs in the opening heat (6.35) and it's one I fancied for outright honours, KILKENNY SANTY (T3), who ran a super race last week before being caught close home.

There are plenty of early pacers in the race, so I expect a rush to the opening bend but I think he has enough early to be in front again at the opening bend and if so, he can make all.

Of the rest, Kildare will be fancied by many but I think he would prefer to be closer to the rail, though will be a big danger with a clear run.

My next selection runs in Heat 3 (7.10) and it's SIGNET GOOFY (T5), who has done very little wrong so far, winning on the opening two nights.

This dog is all about early speed, so I expect him to break smartly and if doing so, can keep his unbeaten record going.

Trap 3 Romeo Magico is the fastest dog in the line-up and certainly would have a say but I think this race will be won and lost at the traps.

On to my next selection which runs in Heat 4 (7.30) and it's SINGALONG SALLY (T2), who is one of the fastest ladies in training.

A winner last week when hitting the lids and scoring impressively, I feel she is better drawn this week and if using that to her advantage, can win again.

Her main threats would be the defending champion, Thorn Falcon, who is yet to win a round of the competition so far but can run a big race, but I just think Singalong Sally is the class act and she is my best bet on the night.

My final selection comes in Heat 7 (8.26) in the shape of BALLINABOLA ED (T5), the antepost favourite who has been hugely impressive so far. He starts and stays and is the one they all have to beat.

I do think this is a tough race though, with Aussie Captain, Bockos Belly and Narcos the Great boasting plenty of early speed.

But I think if Ballinabola Ed can trap slightly better, he packs a punch from halfway and should burn off the field off the second bend.

Published at 1415 BST on 01/06/22