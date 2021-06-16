Greyhound Derby tips and update

The business end of the English Greyhound Derby is starting to beckon as the sport’s premier competition roars into its third round at Towcester on Saturday evening.

Somewhat unusually, this year’s Derby has seen an absence of big name departures during the initial stages, and while 2019 Irish Derby winner, Lenson Bocko, crashed out in the second round, he thankfully survived the spill with no lasting effects and left his own imprint on the competition with an emotional first round success.

From a personal perspective, it was a relief to see both ante-post picks progress and it has been great to see that the British trainers have been in no mood to roll over in the face of a predictably stern Irish opposition.

Bockos Belly was a dog that came into the competition under something of a cloud but he’s proved a standout performer so far and the bookmakers have duly taken notice. He faced what could have been a hazardous draw in the second round and was able to negate it with a smart exit and a new track record to boot.

I'll admit to some regret about not availing myself of the 80/1 that he was available at in the outright market on the eve of the first round, and he is one of four remaining from the Patrick Janssens team.

The Belgian-born handler endured a nightmare Nottingham last year but with Maiden Derby winner, Thorn Falcon progressing unbeaten and Kilara Lion and Aussie Captain still there, his hand appears strong.

We’ll see Bockos Belly in the last of the eight heats (21:26) and he will take on reigning champion Deerjet Sydney and another leading British hope in Hilight Arkle.

The former showed that he won’t be surrendering his crown lightly with an impressive success last Saturday and proved that the dogs don’t take much notice of what odds are on the bookmakers’ boards.