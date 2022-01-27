Another incredible Friday night at Romford, all building up to the big Essex Vase final at 8.54, with plenty of decent supporting races. We jump straight to race 4 (6.58) which is a standard 400 and I am going to side with Trap 3 CORRIN LOGAN, to begin our Lucky 15 for the evening.

This dog was hugely impressive two starts ago when jumping from A3 to open action and landing the spoils. Last week unfortunately he found plenty of trouble in-running, but I think he has an excellent chance of getting back to winning ways and if showing his early speed I he can land the spoils. Trap 6 Beepers Hyacinth is ultra-consistent at lid-rise and could be the main danger if trapping well but if Logan can put his best paw forward he can prove last week to be nothing more than unfortunate.

Race 8 (8.17) is a standard final on paper but there are two dogs in it who are flying at the minute - Trap 3 DRAHAN JET (Nap), who is unbeaten so far in his UK career with two wins from two, and Trap 4 Pocket Elvis who has won three of his last four starts albeit has a bit to find on the clock.

Both will be expected to go well and I am going to side with Drahan Jet. This dog did it from the front on his UK debut but showed his determination when coming from behind the last day. He starts and stays and I think he will be contesting all the big competitions in the upcoming year, so for me I would be putting him into the notebook for future action and I am making him the Nap to go in again.

Race 9 (8.38) is the Coral Maiden Final and may be dominated by the outside two runners so I am going to side with Trap 5 SWEET CHEAKS. This dog has really hit a purple patch of late winning his last three races in a row, has a nice touch of early and is a stout stayer so really packs a bunch from half way.

Trap 6 Bestofalltime is the main danger with his blistering early speed, but there are doubts over his staying ability so if Sweet Cheeks can sit in behind he should pick him up from halfway and make it four on the bounce.

Onto the big final which is race 10 (8.54), the Coral Essex Vase and trainer Angela Harrison has a really strong hand in the race with two semi-final winners in her kennel. Trap 2 Coolavanny Aunty was incredible last week and is the fastest in the line-up so will be very hard to beat, but I think there might be an upset so I am going for Trap 6 SWEET PEAR to land the spoils.

This lady has been knocking on the door the last few weeks without winning. She is well drawn as the only wide seed in the race and I if she uses that to her advantage I think she should go well on the wide outside.