An incredible Saturday morning of action to look ahead to with a mix of Graded and Open action and all kicking off from 10.17. Last year there was a massive upset when 33/1 Punk Rock Mutley landed the spoils so let’s hope I can pick a few winners along the way. Jumping straight into the action with heat 1 (11.09) where Trap 1 ANTIGUE LAVA should have a strong say in the outcome of the race.

This lady has been flying of late, winning her last two starts at Towcester when doing her usual last to first effort and getting up to win on the line. She will relish the trip, is also well drawn on the inside and should be thereabouts at the end. Trap 3 Night Time Danny would be her main danger as he will be seeing out the trip very strongly but Antigua Lava is coming into the race flying and can make it a hat-trick of wins.

Onto heat 2 (11.24) and I am siding with another Mark Wallis-trained runner in Trap 3 BLUEBERRY BULLET whose trial over course and distance the last day was hugely impressive. This lady starts and stays and if showing these a clean pair of heels around the opening two bends will be hard passed as she stays very strongly.

Trap 4 Distant Bolt and Trap 6 Droopys Senorita have won races over track and trip in the past so definitely would be rated two massive threats but if Bullet can be a bullet from the traps I think she can make all.

Heat 4 (12.09) next and again I am siding with an inside runner of Trap 1 BUBBLY ANGEL. She has run in this competition before when going out in the opening round on both occasions, getting no luck either time. I feel she is in a weaker race this year, and she is coming into the competition running quite well when placed on her last three starts. She is well drawn on the fence and using that to her advantage should be involved.

Trap 3 Blackrose Pippa is the fastest in the line up with her second-placed effort a few runs back but she did find plenty of trouble the last day and her confidence might be a concern so I am siding with the experience of Bubbly Angel to land the spoils in this heat and get to the next round on her third attempt.

Onto my final selection which runs in the final heat at 12.54, and I am siding with Trap 3 AAYAMZA DREAM, who went off short price in a trial last week and won comfortably by six lengths. I expect her to go off short enough in the betting again and she will be fancied by many.

Trap 5 Piercestown Dove had two good wins in mid-January over the track and trip and will be fancying her chances to challenge again but I really like Aayamza Dream's attitude and another solid performance will see her landing the spoils again.