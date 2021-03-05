acing Only Bettor | Episode 72 | Singlefarmmpayment And Shunters With Slipped Saddles

Horse Racing
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

Racing Only Bettor | Episode 72 | Singlefarmmpayment And Shunters With Slipped Saddles

By Sporting Life
15:03 · FRI March 05, 2021

It’s another busy weekend of Racing with ITV taking action from Kelso, Doncaster and Newbury, and the Racing Only Bettor boys are on top tipping form

Kevin has spotted something which most commentators and form students missed when The Shunter last ran in Leopardstown. Unbelievable, Kevin and Tony both fancy the old rogue that is Singlefarmpayment. Hugh reminds them of the definition of insanity, but to no avail.

Older horses, Canelo Varios, Eric Idle and rhyming slang from the ‘Cockney’ Barber. It’s all in this week’s Racing Only Bettor.

