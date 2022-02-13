Here is an incredible view of the magic moment but wait for the crowd scenes and the state of the clean up operation that was needed.

Golf presenter Amanda Balionis could even have gone one step further and swapped the word 'golf' for 'sport' during her summary of the wild beer-throwing celebrations that greeted Ryder's first ever ace at the aptly named Waste Management Phoenix Open on Saturday.

"You will never see anything like this in the world of golf. We need showers!"

"I was looking kind of just out to the right and wanted to kind of come down around [Kirk's] ball and maybe it was an accidental one-yard pull or something, but it didn't look like it was moving too fast on the camera when I saw it, but in the air it just looked perfect," Ryder said.

"It was honestly amazing how quickly they were able to get everything up. There was debris everywhere and, you know, it was such a fun, exciting thing and I didn't want any kind of like negativity to kind of overshadow something that was really so much fun and happy and everything. But the crew did such a good job.

"How quickly they got it all cleaned up was pretty incredible. So, hat's off to them for being able to do that and hopefully it didn't create too much of a logjam with the pace of play, but all in all I think it was pretty positive thing."