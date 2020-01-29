WATCH: Saudi International golf video preview with Ben Coley

With his outright preview having been published earlier in the week, Ben explains why he was happy enough to take on the three big-name Americans, with Brooks Koepka in particular having questions to answer.

There's also talk of a wave of young Scottish talent, headed by Robert MacIntyre, plus a 7/2 wager in the top Asian market where the favourite appears vulnerable.

We'll be looking ahead to all the key European and PGA Tour events throughout the season, with outright tips on Monday and Tuesday followed by video previews on Wednesday.

In addition and new for 2020, we'll have post-round updates at the halfway and 54-hole stage to keep you on top of the action.