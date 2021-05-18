Usyk could get AJ title shot with Fury vs Joshua up in the air

Fury learned on Monday that an arbitrator had ruled against him and in favour of Deontay Wilder after their planned trilogy fight fell through in 2020.

The ruling - per multiple media reports - says Fury must face ‘The Bronze Bomber’ before September 15 if the pair cannot agree a suitable extension.

That leaves the planned August 14 date for Fury vs Joshua in Saudi Arabia in real peril. And the big benefactor could be former cruiserweight king Usyk.

The Ukrainan superstar is the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s WBO title. He has been waiting to see whether he would get that immediate shot at AJ, or face Joe Joyce instead for the interim title.

It now appears the former is firmly back in play.

Alex Krassyuk, boss of Usyk's promoter K2, told Sporting Life: "AJ has to face Usyk next. We are in talks with Eddie (Hearn). Hope we can replace the canceled “undisputed” for 'unified between two London Olympic Champions.'"

There is clearly much still to play out here, but we could be left with a scenario now where both Fury and Joshua have interim fights before they can get back to concentrating on each other.

Joshua vs Usyk and Fury vs Wilder 3, followed by the winners facing each other, would seem a plausible script. But this is boxing, and the craziness of the past three days should tell us never to rule anything out, or in.

Usyk (18-0) has had two fights since moving up to boxing’s marquee weight class. The second was a hard-fought points victory over Dereck Chisora in London last October.

That victory over Chisora cemented Usyk’s spot as the WBO mandatory, and he appeared lined up to face AJ next. The WBO though decided to sanction Fury vs Joshua.

Now it appears Plan A could be back on for Usyk. As for Fury vs Joshua, everything is very much up in the air.

Welcome to boxing politics...