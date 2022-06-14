Sporting Life
Can Jon Rahm defend his US Open title?
US Open golf betting podcast: Preview and best bets from Sporting Life and Betfair

By Sporting Life
16:11 · TUE June 14, 2022

Our golf expert Ben Coley is a guest on the Betfair Golf Podcast this week, where he discusses the US Open alongside host Sarah Stirk and fellow golf tipster Dave Tindall.

The trio discuss the state of play in golf ahead of the third major championship of the year, where Jon Rahm defends his title but Rory McIlroy looks set to start as favourite.

Hear about The Country Club and what questions it will ask, get their thoughts on the favourites and some specials bets to go with outright selections before play begins on Thursday.

Listen to the podcast via iTunes

Subscribe to Only Bettor on Spotify

