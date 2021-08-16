The Englishman's second shot into the par-five ninth eventually found the edge of the lake and the ball seemingly disappeared under the surface, around 50 yards from the pin.

Undeterred, Hatton opted against the drop and instead addressed his ball before playing an incredible splash shot which reached the green and stopped 15 feet away and ended up making an unlikely par.

Hatton's round of 71 means he's nine shots off the lead on nine under while Collin Morikawa looks as though he's running away with the title.