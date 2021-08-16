Tyrrell Hatton incredibly found the green from a water hazard on day three of the Hero World Challenge.
The Englishman's second shot into the par-five ninth eventually found the edge of the lake and the ball seemingly disappeared under the surface, around 50 yards from the pin.
Undeterred, Hatton opted against the drop and instead addressed his ball before playing an incredible splash shot which reached the green and stopped 15 feet away and ended up making an unlikely par.
Hatton's round of 71 means he's nine shots off the lead on nine under while Collin Morikawa looks as though he's running away with the title.
The 24-year-old American made six birdies and an eagle chip-in to stand on 18-under 198 after 54 holes of the 20-man invitational hosted by Tiger Woods at the Albany resort in the Bahamas.
It puts him five shots clear of Brooks Koepka, the four-time major winner, who shot 69 to stand second on 203 and join the reigning British Open champion in Sunday’s last pairing.
If he wins for a fourth time in 2021, Morikawa will become only the fourth player under the age of 25 to become world number one.
Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, Sam Burns and Tony Finau are all one further back on 12 under while overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau hit a round of 73 to sit in ninth heading into the final round.
Rory McIlroy slipped down to 18th after a three-over-par round in which a nine on the par five 11th effectively ended his title bid.