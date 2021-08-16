Tony Finau wraps up The Northern Trust title

The final round of the tournament in New Jersey was pushed into Monday after Hurricane Henri headed towards the north-eastern US coast and the result was delayed as Finau and Smith both finished on 20-under.

Australian Smith twice made back-to-back birdies on the back nine to recover after a double bogey on the fifth to card a four-under 67, while Finau went birdie-eagle-birdie on holes 12-14 to help himself to a six-under 65 to grab a share of the lead after 72 holes.

Smith’s tee shot on the first playoff hole – the 18th – landed out of bounds, and Finau carded a par four to take the title.