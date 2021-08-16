The English-Italian pairing won four points together over the first two days in Paris three years ago, playing a large part in laying the foundations for the the European team’s seven-point winning margin.

Molinari has not qualified for the event in Wisconsin and so Fleetwood is keen to put that experience behind him and hopefully find a new, equally fruitful partner.

“He would have loved to be here. I speak to him all the time. He’s a massive supporter of the team and he will be this week but for me, it’s another Ryder Cup.

“It’s with a bunch of guys that were in Paris. It’s with some new guys but guys that you see all the time.

“I think ‘Moliwood’ was a great name. (But) Moliwood was in Paris and we’re obviously very close but I think people may be overly focused on it.

“It’s not around this week, but also we have an unbelievable team, and I can’t wait to partner up with whoever that’s going to be.

“I had an incredibly lucky experience that in my first Ryder Cup as a rookie I had somebody like Francesco by my side who was obviously playing great and I was playing well but none of that really matters at all this week.

“It’s memories that I will have and that team will have for a lifetime, and hopefully we’ll do the same in this one.

“There’s always the next challenge around the corner. That’s just what this is. Let’s just create our own memories this week and keep them in the locker forever, as well.”