Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Cricket
Darts
NFL
Other Sports
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods to make ‘game-time decision’ on Masters participation

By Sporting Life
19:06 · SUN April 03, 2022

Tiger Woods has announced he will practice at Augusta before deciding whether to compete at next week’s Masters.

Woods has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021.

The 15-time major champion required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following the single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles.

Delete this caption

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice,” five-times Masters champion Woods said on his personal Twitter account on Sunday.

“It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

Woods’ potential participation at the Masters, the first major tournament of 2022, has been the talk of the golfing world.

The 46-year-old American, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December.

We profile every player in the field for the Masters

But Woods was allowed to use a cart in the 36-hole event and could opt not to hit some shots due to the scramble format.

He said in February that he could “walk on a treadmill all day”, but had a “long way to go” before being fit enough to tackle a course with the undulations of Augusta.

Scroll down to watch Tiger Woods' iconic moments
Click on the image to watch Tiger Woods' iconic moments

Masters: Related links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....