The world number one feels that will be impossible if Norman remains at the helm of LIV Golf and Woods made it abundantly clear he feels the same way as he praised McIlroy for being a “true leader”.

McIlroy and Woods have been the biggest supporters of the established tours in their battle with the Saudi-funded breakaway, but McIlroy recently called for a compromise to be reached between the rival factions.

“There is no willingness to negotiate if you have litigation against you. I think Greg has to go first of all.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Woods said: “There is an opportunity out there if both organisations put a stay on their litigation. That’s the problem.

“It has to start with leadership on their side, understanding that what is happening right now is not the best future for the whole game of golf.

“You need to have the two bodies come together and if one side has so much animosity, trying to destroy our tour, then how do you work with that?

“There is a window of opportunity for us from both tours to figure this out but I think that window’s closing just because the majors are coming up now and they’re going to have their own criteria, but again that goes back to LIV and their lawsuit.

“They’re suing us first and we countersued them. They have to back off the table, then we’ll back off the table and then we have a place to talk, but their leadership has to change as well.

“If that doesn’t then I think it’s going to continue going down the path that it’s going right now.”

Asked to sum up an unprecedented year in men’s professional golf, Woods added: “This whole year is a year we didn’t expect to have happen, for the animosity, the angst and then the players leaving and then the way they showed their disregard or disrespect to the Tour that helped them get to that point.

“There’s a lot of things I certainly don’t like about it and there’s certain players that are very upfront with it and have declared it and I respect them for that, but there’s also a flipside to that too that I thought was a little on the tasteless side.”

New venues for LIV

The LIV Golf League will stage events in Spain, Mexico and Singapore next year, all at venues regularly used by the PGA Tour or DP World Tour.

The Spanish event will be held from June 30 to July 2 at Valderrama, which hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, two WGC events and numerous tournaments on the DP World Tour, most recently in October.

Adrian Otaegui, who successfully challenged sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour for competing in LIV Golf events, cruised to a six-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters with a tournament-record total of 19 under par.

The DP World Tour is hoping to add more tournaments to their schedule next year and a spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Our 2023 schedule, announced earlier this month, provides our members with a record overall prize fund and a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 different countries, underlining our position as golf’s global Tour.

“We are in discussions with a number of venues in several different countries, including in Spain, to add further tournaments to the schedule next autumn.

“Any announcement in relation to these additional events will be made in due course.”

Mayakoba’s El Camaleon Golf Course (February 24-26) and Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore (April 28-30) join The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide (April 21-23) on the expanded schedule of 14 LIV events.

El Camaleon has hosted a PGA Tour event since 2007, while Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are among the winners of the Singapore Open at Sentosa.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said: “LIV Golf is truly a global league dedicated to expanding the sport throughout the world, and these destinations for the league’s 2023 launch showcase our commitment to tournament play at the highest level.

“These venues have played host to signature moments in golf and we’re excited to build new traditions for the sport while delivering a first-class fan experience at some of the world’s best courses.”