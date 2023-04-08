Sporting Life
An early leaderboard from The Masters
Third-round tee-times for the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National

By Sporting Life
16:26 · SAT April 08, 2023

Tee-times for the third round of the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National, which takes place on Saturday after a delay.

Third-round tee-times

All times BST; * = amateur

Start on the 1st tee:

4.30pm: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith
4.42pm: Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
4.54pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick
5.06pm: K.H. Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed
5.18pm: Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry
5.30pm: Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann
5.42pm: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
5.54pm: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day
6.06pm: Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm. Sam Bennett*

Starting on the 10th tee:

4.30pm: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson
4.42pm: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
4.54pm: Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira
5.06pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk
5.18pm: Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson
5.30pm: Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
5.42pm: JT Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell
5.54pm: Charl Schwartzel, Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings
6.06pm: Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im

How to watch the Masters

TV coverage is available in the UK live on Sky Sports Golf.

Live action begins at 2pm on Thursday, when viewers will be able to followed a featured group via the main channel or press red to watch groups come through holes four, five and six.

As the first round progresses, coverage of Amen Corner and the 15th and 16th holes is anticipated, all via the red button as well as the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The full live broadcast begins at 7pm UK time, with global coverage under way an hour later.

As in previous years, coverage is limited until this window opens at 8pm, but recent renewals have seen far more extensive coverage offered before that time than had been the case.

The Masters: Guide to TV coverage

Sky Sports Golf begin their coverage at 5pm on Monday, which runs all the way through to the end of the week.

Monday

  • 1700-1900 - On the Range
  • 1900-2200 - Live from The Masters

Tuesday

  • 1400-2200 - Live from The Masters
  • Red button - 1400-1600 On the Range

Wednesday

  • 1400-1900 - Live from The Masters
  • 1900-2230 - Par-3 contest
  • Red button - 1400-1600 On the Range

Thursday

  • 1400-1930 - Featured Groups
  • 1930-0030 - The Masters: Day one live

Red button (timings may vary) - 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15 & 16

Friday

  • 1400-1930 - Featured Groups
  • 1930-0030 - The Masters: Day two live

Red button (timings may vary) - 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15 & 16

Saturday

  • 0800-1100 - Masters Breakfast
  • 1500-1930 - Live Masters build-up
  • 1930-0030 - The Masters: Day three live

Red button (timings may vary) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15 & 16

Sunday

  • 0800-1100 - Masters Breakfast
  • 1500-1830 - Live Masters build-up
  • 1830-0030 - The Masters: Day four live

Red button (timings may vary) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15 & 16

