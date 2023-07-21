The Open: Travis Smyth makes hole-in-one at new par-three 17th hole

Smyth however found exactly the right formula, his approach to a friendlier pin taking two bounces and finding the hole for the first ace of this year's Open.

Named 'Little Eye', the controversial addition to Royal Liverpool snared plenty of victims in the first round, including Smyth's compatriot Lucas Herbert, who tumbled out of the lead with a triple-bogey.

Hole-in-one on 17! Travis Smyth with an historic shot at Little Eye. pic.twitter.com/CkgTl2lvtt

“It was amazing,” said the 28-year-old, who will not make the cut after signing for a 72 to finish on eight over for the week.

“I had a shocker the day before, made double bogey. I was just really happy I hit a good shot because I was just so disappointed from the day before.

“It was a huge surprise that it went in the hole. It was just the perfect distance, perfect wind and the club. Everything just kind of came together, and it was a moment I’ll never forget. It’s super cool.”

Smyth was playing his first major after qualifying via a third-placed finish at an Asian Tour event in Hong Kong.

Prior to that, his best-remembered outing in an event involving some of the elite was at the opening LIV Golf tournament at Centurion last year.

He later dropped out of the LIV line-up as the controversial Saudi-backed series recruited more high-profile names but it was a life-changing experience he looks back on fondly.

“I got to play the first LIV event and it was unbelievable,” said Smyth, who will now return to the Asian Tour. “Ever since then, it’s changed my life, obviously, for the better financially.

“Professional golf is very, very expensive. Most people don’t realise that.

“Since the LIV experience I’ve been able to do my thing much more comfortably, and I’ve been better for it.”