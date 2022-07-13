Matt Cooper is our man at St Andrews this week, and he provides his third diary entry, with key nuggets from the amateur scene and some revealing chats with caddies.

The amateur scene If I can’t get a decent grip on the amateurs this week I have no hope of ever doing so. The reason? This year I’ve been covering the top events in the unpaid ranks so have seen quite a few of the leading contenders in action. Keita Nakajima is the obvious favourite. He’s the Asia-Pacific Champion, the long-time World No. 1, he has extensive experience on the Japanese Tour (in fact he won the Panasonic Open on that circuit last September), and he was tied fifth at the halfway stage of this year’s Sony Open. Against that, he missed the cut in the Masters and US Open, and is making his linksland debut. As mentioned on Monday, he has one-time St Andrews resident, now Australia-based, pro Ryan Lumsden on his bag this week. Cayman Islander Aaron Jarvis qualifies as the Latin America Amateur Champion and has experience of the Junior Open (in 2018 when he also played The Old Course) but beware his 75-82 in the Amateur Championship last month that left him near the bottom of the strokeplay stages. Italy’s Filippo Celli is hoping to emulate Matteo Manassero in winning the Silver Medal, but note that during his win in the European Amateur at El Saler last month his worst golf came whenever the wind got up. Englishman Barclay Brown earned his place in Final Qualifying at Hollinwell with a three-shot win, inspired by Matthew Fitzpatrick’s US Open win. The pair of them play at Hallamshire GC in Sheffield and Brown was hoping to play a practice round with the new major champion this week.

His fellow Yorkshireman Sam Bairstow overcame defeat in the final of the Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham to come through Final Qualifying at St Anne’s Links and both those experiences say much about his competence on the links, as does fourth place in last year’s St Andrews Links Trophy, victory at the links-like Ganton in the 2021 Brabazon Trophy and his fourth in the same event at Saunton in May. His links experience is deep and high quality, and I quite like that folk don’t coo about how good he is. He just impresses everyone by being very solid. Here’s a slight concern with the English pair – they played an awful lot of golf last week at Royal St. George’s in the European Amateur Team Championship. Great prep in that it was an Open rota track, but they used up a lot of energy. In addition to practice, Brown played five competitive rounds and Bairstow seven. That leaves Aldrich Potgieter (pronounced Pot-heater), the 17-year-old South African bolter who claimed the Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham & St Anne’s last month. He grew up in Western Australia before recently relocating to South Africa. An old team-mate of his in Perth won the Links Trophy which Potgieter failed to make the cut in. He had also struggled in the Scottish Amateur and then again in his first week of practice in Lancashire.

But his team-mates revealed that one day, aided by advice from tour veteran Roger Wessels, it suddenly clicked and he got links golf. When I first set eyes on him in the semi-final against an Irish opponent I thought he was the golfer who had been brought up by the Irish Sea as he spanked stingers from the tee (often with a 2-iron), nailed his knock-down approaches, and cheerfully used straight-irons around the greens. The South African amateurs are also very close to Ernie Els who was being kept abreast of scores during their linksland trip in May and June. Potgieter is likely to have had some decent input from the Big Easy and there’s a good chance that Johann Rupert, who backs the elite amateur squad and has such strong links in St Andrews (he runs the Dunhill Links), will be making the week as smooth as possible for his protege. He’s played practice rounds with Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen and Henrik Stenson and that brings to mind something an SA Team boss said to me about him – that he’s a good learner. This official contrasted Potgieter’s capacity to adapt and heed advice with some of his team-mates who were a little less mature with regard to making changes and acting on new ideas. After all that I’m going to fudge the issue. At the prices (7/2), I can’t see any value in taking on 5/2 favourite Nakajima or 3/1 Bairstow. But I do like Potgieter at 12/1 to make the top 40 at Boylesports. Caddie talk A couple of caddies were willing to natter about the course today but were a bit twitchy about being named so I promised anonymity. Their thoughts on scoring? “There’s a low round out there, no doubt. If someone attacks and gets lucky it could be really low.” I liked this line of thought: “There’s six par-4s that could be driven if the wind doesn’t blow or it switches the right way for both nines. Throw in two par-5s and you could be looking at a golfer having a ridiculous number of eagle putts. A few of those drop and a guy has made the backbone of his score for the week very quickly.” On the speed of the fairways: “It’s bringing beyond the green into play like you almost never see in golf. I’ve seen balls finish 50 yards through the putting surface.”

On recent Opens that have been played in similar conditions: “Hoylake in 2006. Carnoustie in 2018.” On the bunkers: “The pot bunkers themselves are small, but the area that sucks them in is getting bigger by the day. If you get in a bunker, get out in one shot and deal with it. Accept a dropped shot. If you go looking for a glory shot your week will go up in flames.” On the rough: “You can aim at it sometimes just because you have a decent idea of knowing where the ball will pull up and it’s not brutal.” Whispers of woe for Erik These could be Chinese whispers, but I’ve heard that Erik Van Rooyen’s back is giving him problems at the moment and explains the five missed cuts of recent times. He plays with Kevin Na and Kazuki Higa in round one. Na’s last three opening laps have been 73+ and only three of his last eight scores have beaten 72. Higa is relatively unknown, but he won in Japan in April, and since and including that week has gone sub-70 in nine of 10 first rounds. I headed back to my Japanese translator friend Kozo to find out how Higa was getting on this week. He’s said: “I've been playing well in Japan so far this season so I hope to keep it going and play in my normal rhythm. "St Andrews is such a fun course. I have learned a lot this week and it is tough, but I will keep my cool, accept bogeys and I like that I am hitting the ball 350 yards and learning to bounce the ball into greens. It runs for so long.” I’m taking the Japanese outsider at 5/2. Overheard - 'repartee' with Rory Couldn’t resist repeating this. Two lads were walking up the side of the first this afternoon, when the one said to the other: “That’s where I was when I had that conversation with Rory McIlroy.” A smile spread across his face as he recalled this wonderful episode and then he added: “Well, I say conversation, I shouted ‘Come on Rory’.” “And what did he say?” the friend asked after a pause. “Nothing,” he admitted. “In fact, I’m not entirely sure he heard me.”

