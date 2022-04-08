As a gusting wind made scoring conditions difficult, McIlroy carded a second-consecutive 73 for a halfway total of two over par, three shots behind clubhouse leaders Charl Schwartzel and Sungjae Im.

“I’m in a decent position,” McIlroy said. “I’d like to be a couple of shots better at least, but I’m still right there. You go out tomorrow and you play a decent front nine and all of a sudden you’re right in the thick of things.

“I do enjoy the challenge. Yeah, this is what major championship golf is all about. It’s not easy and it’s not supposed to be easy. I think the conditions look pretty similar tomorrow as well, so looking forward to that.”