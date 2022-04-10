Scottie Scheffler's lead was cut from five to three in round three of the Masters, where Cameron Smith emerged as his biggest rival.

Scheffler had put a stop to a mid-round wobble with a brilliant birdie at the 17th to lead Smith by four, only to pull his final drive left and into bushes, which meant he was forced to take a penalty drop. The American was though able to salvage bogey thanks to a fine third shot, ensuring that he broke par for the round. That was enough to lead by three, after Smith shot a battling 69 to set up a thrilling Sunday showdown between two of the sport's hottest players.

The Masters: Leaderboard -9 Scheffler -6 Smith -4 Im -2 Schwartzel, Lowry -1 Thomas, Conners E Willett

Scheffler had reached 11-under with an outward 33, four birdies over the opening eight holes threatening to turn the tournament into a procession. But after bogeys at the 12th, 14th and 15th holes, latterly with a three-putt, Smith was back within three despite a dropped shot of his own at the 16th. Smith scrambled pars at the final two holes to remain three behind before Scheffler converted a short birdie putt at the 17th, only for disaster to strike at the fearsome 18th, one of several holes playing long and difficult under unseasonably cool conditions. After taking a drop, however, he steadied himself to force his third to the back edge of the green, and safely converted a short bogey putt.

Towering wedge, center-cup putt. Another birdie for Scheffler brings the lead to four. #themasters pic.twitter.com/RxLgDFJK0m — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

What remains is a final group made up of two players who've already combined for five wins this year, though Sungjae Im is still lurking five back in third place, with Shane Lowry two further behind after dropping three shots over a birdie-less final 10 holes. Charl Schwartzel is alongside Lowry, with Justin Thomas and Corey Conners completing those under-par for the week. "Obviously, really tough conditions again," said Smith, the only one of 52 players to break 70 as Augusta again proved menacingly difficult. "The greens were starting to firm up and it got really spicy out there." Asked how he could draw upon experiences of 2020, when he was in pursuit of then-world number one Dustin Johnson in the November Masters, Smith stressed the importance of sticking to what got him into the final group. "I think the course is playing a lot different to what it was back then, but just got to stay aggressive," he added. "I'm hitting my irons really good, just got to hit the right shot and, you know, hopefully the putts go in. "Just a good rest, good warm-up, same as I do every other day. Try not to change anything up, just prepare myself as best as I possibly can, and try and go out there and shoot a low one."

Cameron Smith pulls within three of the lead with a birdie on No. 15. #themasters pic.twitter.com/kdxW1A4M1I — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022