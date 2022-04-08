MacIntyre carded a second consecutive 73 at Augusta National for a halfway total of two over par, comfortably enough to make an eighth cut from eight major starts.

The 25-year-old left-hander, who finished 12th on his Masters debut last year and was sixth and eighth in the last two Open Championships, said: “It’s a brilliant record to have. You never want to miss a cut in a major.

“Every time you get into a major, you want to make the cut and then try and compete. It’s brilliant to know that my game stands up in the toughest of tests against the best players.