Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre vowed to take an attacking approach in the last 36 holes of the Masters after maintaining his perfect major championship record.
MacIntyre carded a second consecutive 73 at Augusta National for a halfway total of two over par, comfortably enough to make an eighth cut from eight major starts.
The 25-year-old left-hander, who finished 12th on his Masters debut last year and was sixth and eighth in the last two Open Championships, said: “It’s a brilliant record to have. You never want to miss a cut in a major.
“Every time you get into a major, you want to make the cut and then try and compete. It’s brilliant to know that my game stands up in the toughest of tests against the best players.
“I mean, week in and week out it might not be there, but the minute we get put under the gun and the high pressure, I just trust myself. I trust the people around me. They trust me. I trust them.
“I’m in a good spot. I’m playing solid, I’m putting it decent. I’ve just not had any magic yet.
“I think sometimes I get too defensive. I think the more you play, the more you get defensive.
“Last year I had no fears, I had no memories, so I could be aggressive. But over the weekend, we can just take the reins off and go at it.”