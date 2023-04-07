Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka shrugged off the lingering debate over a controversial ruling to set an imposing clubhouse target on day two of the 87th Masters.

Koepka shared the overnight lead with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland after an opening 65 at Augusta National and was relishing an early start on Friday, with rain and thunderstorms forecast later in the day. And the former world number one took full advantage of ideal conditions to post a flawless 67 for a halfway total of 12 under par, the joint-third lowest in tournament history alongside LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. Rahm and Hovland were through six and seven holes respectively when the horn to suspend play did indeed blow shortly after 8pm UK time, with the second round likely to conclude on Saturday.

Due to inclement weather conditions, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 3:07 p.m. EDT and, subsequently, evacuated the grounds.



Koepka, who won the most recent 54-hole LIV event in Orlando on Sunday, had earlier moved into the outright lead with a birdie on the second and followed a run of five pars with an eagle from 13 feet on the eighth. Further birdies followed on the 13th and 15th, both par fives, as Koepka cruised into pole position to claim his fifth major title and a first since the 2019 US PGA Championship. Chasing him is amateur Sam Bennett, who outshone defending champion Scottie Scheffler with another round of 68 to move to eight under, four back and alone in second place after the first half of the field had completed their rounds. Bennett dropped his first shot of the tournament at the fourth hole but that would prove to be his sole mistake among five birdies, before declaring that he felt he could go ahead and win the Masters this weekend. Rory McIlroy can no longer do that having missed the cut with a disappointing round of 77 which saw him go out in 40 shots before a late rally was ended with further dropped shots at holes 16 and 18.

