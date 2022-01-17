Sony Open report

Hideki Matsuyama produced a moment of magic in a play-off to win the Sony Open in Hawaii having earlier wiped out Russell Henley's five-shot lead.

Henley was six under for the day and 24 under for the tournament after nine holes at Waialae Country Club before his playing partner started to close in.

Matsuyama birdied four of the last nine holes, including the 18th where Henley agonisingly missed a putt for the title, to force a play-off.

Playing the 18th hole one more time, the Japanese superstar put his stunning 277-yard second shot within three feet of the hole and made the putt to earn a victory that was also celebrated by followers of our tipster Ben Coley, who tipped him at 20/1 in his outright preview.