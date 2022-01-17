Hideki Matsuyama produced a moment of magic in a play-off to win the Sony Open in Hawaii as our golf tipster Ben Coley bagged his followers a 20/1 winner.
-23 Matsuyama * , Henley
-19 Kisner, Power
-18 Glover, Thompson
* Matsuyama won at first play-off hole
Hideki Matsuyama produced a moment of magic in a play-off to win the Sony Open in Hawaii having earlier wiped out Russell Henley's five-shot lead.
Henley was six under for the day and 24 under for the tournament after nine holes at Waialae Country Club before his playing partner started to close in.
Matsuyama birdied four of the last nine holes, including the 18th where Henley agonisingly missed a putt for the title, to force a play-off.
Playing the 18th hole one more time, the Japanese superstar put his stunning 277-yard second shot within three feet of the hole and made the putt to earn a victory that was also celebrated by followers of our tipster Ben Coley, who tipped him at 20/1 in his outright preview.
"I'm really happy. This is the first tournament that a Japanese player won on the PGA Tour when Isao Aoki won here," Matsuyama said. "To follow him up, I'm over the moon."
Meanwhile, Seamus Power put together an impressive final round of five-under par to finish equal-third.
The Irishman was in contention for his second PGA Tour title with a string of birdies pushing him to equal third on day three, but he could not climb further up the ladder on the final day.
The 34-year-old finished with a five-foot birdie putt on his final hole to finish four shots back and neck-to-neck with American Kevin Kisner.