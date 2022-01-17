Sony Open report

Seamus Power put together an impressive final round of five-under par to finish equal-third at the Sony Open in Hawaii, four strokes short of winner Hideki Matsuyama - who was tipped at 20/1 in Ben Coley's outright preview.

The Irishman was in contention for his second PGA Tour title with a string of birdies pushing him to equal third on day three, but he could not climb further up the ladder on the final day.

The 34-year-old finished with a five-foot birdie putt on his final hole to finish four shots back and neck-to-neck with American Kevin Kisner.

But neither were able to chase down Japan’s Matsuyama, who eclipsed America’s Russell Henley with an eagle on the first playoff hole.

After both men finished the final round on 23-under par, Matsuyama hit a 277-yard three-wood within three feet of the hole on the par 5 18th en route to his eighth tour victory.